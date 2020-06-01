Rioters Set Fire To Home With Child Inside, Then Block Firefighters’ Access; Emotional Police Chief Details Incident

On Saturday, Richmond Police Chief Will Smith was overcome with emotion detailing one of the worst acts of violence carried out in the city during the previous night’s rioting, ostensibly over the death of George Floyd.

According to Smith, rioters set fire to an occupied multi-family residence with a child inside, then repeatedly blocked firefighters’ access to the scene.

Thankfully, officers found a way to secure access and saved the family, including the child.

“One incident that is particularly poignant, that truly illustrates the seriousness of the issues we’re facing,” Smith told reporters. “Protesters intentionally set a fire to an occupied building on Broad Street. This is not the only occupied building that has been set fire to in the last two days.”

“They prohibited us from getting on scene,” the police chief continued. “We had to force our way to make a clear path for the fire department.”

“Protesters intercepted that fire apparatus several blocks away with vehicles and blocked that fire department’s access to the structure fire,” Smith said. “Inside that home was a child.”

“Officers were able to –,” Smith attempted to continue, though he was overcome with emotion, “help those people out of the house.” – READ MORE

