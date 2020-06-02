VIDEO: NYPD Officer Rushed by Four Men, Onlookers Shout, ‘F*ck 12!’

The Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) shared a video on Monday of a New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer being attacked by several men while onlookers — possibly those making the recording — repeatedly shouted, “Fuck 12!”

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

The video was published during ongoing unrest and lawlessness in parts of New York City, NY, following the death of George Floyd. The NYPD officer is seen being assaulted by several men.

Breitbart News reported on the meanings of “Fuck 12” and “ACAB” — messages shouted and shared through graffiti by Black Lives Matter protesters, rioters, and vandals. – READ MORE

