Rioters Destroy Historic 120-Year-Old ‘Elk Fountain’ Statue In Portland

Rioters in Portland, Oregon, destroyed the historic 120-year-old “Thompson Elk Fountain” on Wednesday night near a federal courthouse.

The rioters “ripped off wood boards protecting the building’s windows to use for firewood and barricades,” Fox News reported. “Protesters threw water bottles and other projectiles as police fired pepper balls and at least one flash-bang at protesters in front of the courthouse.”

The elk statue in downtown Portland is now fully engulfed in flames. #antifa pic.twitter.com/EdqOnJCdSP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2020

Reporter Andy Ngo tweeted out a video of the statue burning, writing: “The elk statue in downtown Portland is now fully engulfed in flames.”

Political commentators online ridiculed the rioters for destroying the statue, noting that it had nothing to do with the racial injustices that they claim are the focus of their “protests.” – READ MORE

