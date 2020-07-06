Democrat Congressional Candidate Urges Twitter Followers to ‘Report’ Trump Supporters

Nate McMurray, the Democrat candidate for New York’s 27th Congressional District, urged Twitter followers Wednesday to “report” Trump supporters.

“When you see fake videos, when you see racism, when you hear support for Trump, do not roll your eyes, do not play nice, do not worry about hurting someone’s feelings, CALL IT OUT — REPORT IT — FIGHT IT,” he wrote:

When you see fake videos, when you see racism, when you hear support for Trump… Do not roll your eyes Do not play nice Do not worry about hurting someone’s feelings CALL IT OUT—REPORT IT—FIGHT IT We can not reward or tolerate ignorance. It normalizes it. — Nate McMurray for Congress 2020 (@Nate_McMurray) July 1, 2020

Thursday, immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken shared a screenshot of McMurray’s tweet and said, “This is a dangerous chill of 1st Amendment freedoms” – READ MORE

