Democrat Congressional Candidate Urges Twitter Followers to ‘Report’ Trump Supporters

Nate McMurray, the Democrat candidate for New York’s 27th Congressional District, urged Twitter followers Wednesday to “report” Trump supporters.
“When you see fake videos, when you see racism, when you hear support for Trump, do not roll your eyes, do not play nice, do not worry about hurting someone’s feelings, CALL IT OUT — REPORT IT — FIGHT IT,” he wrote:
When you see fake videos, when you see racism, when you hear support for Trump…
Do not roll your eyes
Do not play nice
Do not worry about hurting someone’s feelings
CALL IT OUT—REPORT IT—FIGHT IT
We can not reward or tolerate ignorance. It normalizes it.
— Nate McMurray for Congress 2020 (@Nate_McMurray) July 1, 2020
Thursday, immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken shared a screenshot of McMurray’s tweet and said, “This is a dangerous chill of 1st Amendment freedoms” – READ MORE
