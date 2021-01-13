Rioter Photographed With Pelosi’s Lectern Won’t Attend Inauguration, Has Received Death Threats, Lawyer Says

A Florida man photographed walking around the Capitol Building with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.

Adam Christian Johnson, 36, was arrested Friday in connection with the Capitol riot, signed a $25,000 bond to appear in court and was released Monday afternoon, the Times reported. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court in Washington on Jan. 19.

“I can assure you he is not going to be attending the inauguration,” Johnson’s attorney Dan Eckhart said, according to the Times.

Adam Christian Johnson seen carrying lectern at Capitol riot won’t attend inauguration: lawyer https://t.co/S1OGc82brD pic.twitter.com/rIrgiYP5ZV — New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2021

Johnson’s lawyers said he has received death threats since the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, the Times reported. Johnson has been restricted from traveling while his case is pending, though he is allowed to appear in Washington, D.C. for court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs was worried that Johnson will attend events planned for the Inauguration on Jan. 20, the Times reported. Johnson could have the case transferred to Tampa, Florida, only if he pleads guilty and with approval from the U.S. Attorneys.

“This is a serious case,” Scruggs said, the Tampa Bay Times reported. “Everyone involved in the storming of the Capitol last week needs to be held accountable for their actions, including Mr. Johnson.”

Scruggs asked that Johnson be subject to drug testing and a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew while on release, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Scruggs also asked Johnson to surrender his passport despite not being a flight risk.

Johnson faces three felony charges of theft of government property, entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to the Times. The lectern was found undamaged in the Capitol Building.