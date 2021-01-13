Idaho Internet Provider Blocks Facebook, Twitter

An internet service provider (ISP) in the North Idaho and the Spokane, Washington, area has decided to block Facebook and Twitter for its customers after some called in to complain about censorship on the platforms.

The ISP, Your T1 WIFI, confirmed that it will block Facebook and Twitter from its WIFI service for some customers starting this Wednesday, according to a report by KREM 2.

The move comes after Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump from its platform, and Facebook locked the president out of his account “indefinitely.”

“It has come to our attention that Twitter and Facebook are engaged in censorship of our customers and information,” reads an email to Your T1 WIFI customers.

The ISP added that it has been receiving calls from customers about Facebook and Twitter.

“We have the past couple days been fielding calls from customers voicing the concern that they do not want these sites allowed to be displayed on their internet feed to them and that they do not want their children to go to these sites,” the email continues.- READ MORE

