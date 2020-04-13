Rihanna Hits Trump: ‘I’m Trying To Save The World, Unlike Y’all President’

Musical talent Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, took a shot at President Donald Trump for apparently failing to save American lives from the China-originated novel coronavirus, unlike her.

Asked by an impatient fan about her next album, the singer responded, “If one of y’all motherf***ers ask me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world, unlike y’all president, on sight,” according to E! News.

Rihanna did not specify precisely how she is saving the world, however.

“We’re winning the battle, we’re winning the war,” President Trump told the American people in an Easter message posted Sunday. “We’ll be back together in churches right next to each other. Celebrate. Bring the family together like no other. We have a lot to be thankful for.” – READ MORE

