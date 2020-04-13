Queen Elizabeth Snubbed Barack And Michelle Obama – Humiliated Them In Front Of The World

New reports have revealed that Queen Elizabeth brutally snubbed Barack and Michelle Obama during their time in the White House in a humiliating way for the former president and first lady.

The U.K. Express reported that when Prince William married Kate Middleton back in 2011, over 1,900 people were invited to attend, including celebrities like Elton John, David Cameron, and David Beckham. The Queen personally invited forty heads of state to the wedding with gold-embossed invitations, but two people who did not receive this invite were Barack and Michelle.

To make up for this snub from the Queen, the British government set up a state visit for the Obamas the month after the wedding, marking the first time such a visit from an American president would take place since 2002. It is believed that the added security cost of protecting Barack is partly what led to the Queen leaving them off the guest list, but nobody knows her reasoning for sure.

Leaders from Australia, Canada and New Zealand were all invited, as were the kings and queens of European nations like Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Greece. Millions of people from all over the globe then tuned in to watch the wedding on television, making it the event of the year in the eyes of many.

