RIGGED: Awan Plea Deal For Petty Bank Fraud Gives Immunity for Computer Crimes in Congress

Imran Awan appears to have struck himself a get-out-of-jail-free card for any computer crimes committed while he worked IT for 40 Congressional Democrats.

Awan’s plea deal was unveiled Tuesday morning.

In the agreement with the Justice Department, there appears to be a sweeping immunity clause.

If accurate, this is a national disgrace.

Only the Obama-crony judge presiding over the case would approve a deal like this. It likely is not even legal.

Sentencing will be scheduled about 90 days from now.

Break: Ex-Dem IT aide Imran Awan pleads guilty to loan application fraud in federal court, as part of plea agreement. Prosecutors drop charges against his wife. Prosecutors say they investigated allegations of improper behavior in Awan’s Congress role, but will bring no charges. — Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) July 3, 2018

BREAKING: I’m at the federal courthouse, and it seems that Imran Awan’s Plea deal says that he cannot be charged with any previous non-violent crime. — Lee Stranahan (@stranahan) July 3, 2018

I’m at the courthouse where the Imran Awan hearing just finished; heard @lukerosiak tell @csthetruth he’s never heard of a deal like this that excerpts someone from any previous crimes. Follow those guys for more. CC @SteveKingIA @replouiegohmert @freedomcaucus pic.twitter.com/oqlLoDmvAC — Lee Stranahan (@stranahan) July 3, 2018

This story is developing.