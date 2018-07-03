True Pundit

RIGGED: Awan Plea Deal For Petty Bank Fraud Gives Immunity for Computer Crimes in Congress

Imran Awan appears to have struck himself a get-out-of-jail-free card for any computer crimes committed while he worked IT for 40 Congressional Democrats.

Awan’s plea deal was unveiled Tuesday morning.

In the agreement with the Justice Department, there appears to be a sweeping immunity clause.

If accurate, this is a national disgrace.

Only the Obama-crony judge presiding over the case would approve a deal like this. It likely is not even legal.

Sentencing will be scheduled about 90 days from now.

This story is developing.

