Kellyanne: Dems ‘Should Have Elected Their Own President’ If They Wanted To Keep Supreme Court (VIDEO)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ridiculed Democratic efforts to obstruct President Donald Trump’s future nominee to the Supreme Court in a Monday morning interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“That’s too bad,” Conway said of Democratic desire for a 4–4 split along party lines on the court, adding, “they should have elected their person president, I suppose.”- READ MORE

