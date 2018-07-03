True Pundit

Politics TV

Kellyanne: Dems ‘Should Have Elected Their Own President’ If They Wanted To Keep Supreme Court (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ridiculed Democratic efforts to obstruct President Donald Trump’s future nominee to the Supreme Court in a Monday morning interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“That’s too bad,” Conway said of Democratic desire for a 4–4 split along party lines on the court, adding, “they should have elected their person president, I suppose.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Kellyanne: Dems ‘Should Have Elected Their Own President’ If They Wanted To Keep Supreme Court
Kellyanne: Dems ‘Should Have Elected Their Own President’ If They Wanted To Keep Supreme Court

'That's too bad'

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: