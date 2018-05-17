True Pundit

Politics Security

Rick Perry: Our Power Grid Is More Vulnerable To Attack Than Ever

Posted on by
Share:

On Monday, Energy Secretary Rick Perry unveiled his department’s comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, which he said was desperately needed because our energy grid is more vulnerable than ever to cyber threats, including from Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism.

“The frequency, scale and sophistication of cyber threats have increased, and attacks have become easier to launch,” the Energy Department plan explains. “Nation-states, criminals, and terrorists regularly probe energy systems to actively exploit cyber vulnerabilities in order to compromise, disrupt, or destroy energy systems.”

The Washington Examiner notes that the new cybersecurity plan was released “as federal and industry experts say Iran could target U.S. infrastructure in response to Trump’s scuttling of the nuclear deal.” According to The New York Times, the Pentagon’s cyberwarfare unit has ramped up its monitoring of online activity in Iran since Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal last week.

The Energy Department underscores the threat posed by the increasing “interdependence among the nation’s energy systems,” which makes a wide-scale attack increasingly easier. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Rick Perry: Our Power Grid Is More Vulnerable To Attack Than Ever
Rick Perry: Our Power Grid Is More Vulnerable To Attack Than Ever

On Monday, Energy Secretary Rick Perry unveiled his department's comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, which he said was desperately needed because our energy grid is more vulnerable than ever to cyber threats, including from Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: