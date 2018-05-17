Rick Perry: Our Power Grid Is More Vulnerable To Attack Than Ever

On Monday, Energy Secretary Rick Perry unveiled his department’s comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, which he said was desperately needed because our energy grid is more vulnerable than ever to cyber threats, including from Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism.

“The frequency, scale and sophistication of cyber threats have increased, and attacks have become easier to launch,” the Energy Department plan explains. “Nation-states, criminals, and terrorists regularly probe energy systems to actively exploit cyber vulnerabilities in order to compromise, disrupt, or destroy energy systems.”

The Washington Examiner notes that the new cybersecurity plan was released “as federal and industry experts say Iran could target U.S. infrastructure in response to Trump’s scuttling of the nuclear deal.” According to The New York Times, the Pentagon’s cyberwarfare unit has ramped up its monitoring of online activity in Iran since Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal last week.

The Energy Department underscores the threat posed by the increasing “interdependence among the nation’s energy systems,” which makes a wide-scale attack increasingly easier. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1