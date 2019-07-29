Richard Grenell Calls Out Left’s Hypocrisy on Baltimore: Read the New York Times

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell called out the media and Democrats’ hypocrisy on Baltimore, tweeting a New York Times article from March 2019 on Sunday in response to claims that President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the city were racist.

Since a few Germans have asked me about the problems in Baltimore, I am sharing this @nytimes piece from earlier this year: https://t.co/iULErzRrE4 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 28, 2019

Trump has taken on House Oversight Committee chair Elijah Cummings over Baltimore’s decay. Democrats have called his criticisms a “racist” attack.

But Baltimore’s dysfunction has been in the spotlight since the Black Lives Matter movement, when a CNN-encouraged riot against police caused law enforcement to pull back from policing in black neighborhoods.

The same phenomenon occurred in other cities, especially where elected Democrats declined to support police and backed protests against them. – READ MORE