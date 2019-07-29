Almost Half of House Democrats Support Trump Impeachment

Nearly half of House Democrats now support launching impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after four more lawmakers expressed support for an inquiry over the weekend, according to a count conducted by Politico.

On Sunday, Washington state Democrat Reps. Denny Heck, Kim Schrier, Suzan DelBene and Derek Kilmer came out in favor of the measure. The group’s announcement comes after over 10 Democrats voiced support for impeachment. The handful of lawmakers included Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), who serves of the Vice Chair of the House Democrat Caucus, citing former special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony on Wednesday.

The number of Democrats backing impeachment stands at 107, just 11 lawmakers away from the majority of the House Democrat caucus.

The latest tally of House Democrats backing impeachment comes after the chamber’s judiciary panel announced the launch of its so-called “impeachment investigation.” On Friday, the committee asked a judge to allow access to secret grand jury material underlying the Mueller report. – READ MORE