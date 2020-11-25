Revolving Door: Obama Staffers Who Joined NBC, MSNBC, and CNN, Now Headed to Biden Admin

At least seven of the key figures Joe Biden has tapped for his likely (though still contested) incoming administration worked as paid staff for NBC News, MSNBC, and CNN.

Five of these figures worked for NBC News and/or MSNBC.

Biden tapped Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney in Michigan (appointed by former President Barack Obama) and legal analyst on NBC News and MSNBC, to serve on the Department of Justice review team for the Biden-Harris transition.

Richard Stengel, Obama’s under secretary of State for public diplomacy and public affairs from 2014 to 2016 and now an NBC News and MSNBC political analyst, joined the Biden transition as “Team Lead” for the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

Jon Meacham, a presidential historian, contributing editor to The New York Times Book Review, a contributing editor to Time magazine, and an MSNBC contributor, failed to disclose to MSNBC that he has been writing speeches for Joe Biden, including the Democrat’s victory speech, The New York Times reported. Meacham had been “both writing drafts of speeches and offering edits on many of Mr. Biden’s big addresses, including one he gave at Gettysburg last month and his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --