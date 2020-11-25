Trump-hating actor Robert De Niro: President’s supporters ‘should be afraid of what’s gonna happen’ when he’s out of office

De Niro is about as far away from a fan of Trump as one can get. Last December he said he wanted to see the president “confronted and humiliated” in public — specifically wanting to witness a “bag of s**t” hit him in the face. De Niro also told TV host Stephen Colbert last November that America under Trump is like living in an “abusive household.”

And during a Friday appearance on “The View,” De Niro fielded a number of questions from the co-hosts — and fellow Trump-hater Ana Navarro began by asking “Bob” if anyone will be able to convince the president to concede the election to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and also, “Why are so many Republicans still kissing the ring among other things?”

“I’m — I don’t know what — what logic they’re using except they’re just afraid,” De Niro replied. “They should be afraid of what’s gonna happen later when he’s not around, and they’re gonna try and crawl back, the ones that would have the gall to try and crawl back. It’s gonna be — it’s going to be interesting to see.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --