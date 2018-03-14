REVEALED: Obama Campaign Hired Fusion GPS To Investigate Romney

The Barack Obama presidential campaign hired Fusion GPS in 2012 to dig up dirt on Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, according to a book released on Tuesday.

The Obama campaign hid its payments to Fusion GPS through its law firm, Perkins Coie. The arrangement is similar to the one that the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee used to pay Fusion for its investigation of then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

That contract led to the creation of the infamous Steele dossier, which was written by former British spy Christopher Steele