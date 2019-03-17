Reuters Admits They Sat On Bombshell Beto O’Rourke Story For 2 Years

Reuters reported late on Friday night that their reporter who broke the story about Democrat Beto O’Rourke belonging to a hacker group had the story for two years and agreed to sit on it until after O’Rourke’s Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The report, published early on Friday, documented O’Rourke’s involvement in a hacker group named “Cult of the Dead Cow,” and included multiple past writings from O’Rourke, some of which were described as “disturbing.”

“After more than a year of reporting, Menn persuaded O’Rourke to talk on the record,” Reuters reported. “In an interview in late 2017, O’Rourke acknowledged that he was a member of the group, on the understanding that the information would not be made public until after his Senate race against Ted Cruz in November 2018.”

Menn says that he learned about O’Rourke’s involvement in the group after he decided to write about the hacking group, which he called “the most interesting and influential hacking group in history.”

"While I was looking into the Cult of the Dead Cow, I found out that they had a member who was sitting in Congress. I didn't know which one," Menn said. "And then I figured out which one it was. And the members of the group wouldn't talk to me about who it was. They wouldn't confirm that it was this person unless I promised that I wouldn't write about it until after the November election."