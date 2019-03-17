Jeanine Pirro’s Show Won’t Air on Fox Saturday After Remarks About Ilhan Omar

The Fox News Channel will air a repeat episode of its documentary series Scandalous on Saturday instead of Jeanine Pirro’s weekly program —Justice with Judge Jeanine — following the conservative host’s recent remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) use of a hijab.

Pirro is facing criticism after appearing to suggest on her program last Saturday that Omar wears a hijab in defiance of the Constitution. “Think about this: She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?” Pirro asked during her opening segment. “Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”Breitbart TV

Pirro’s remarks came in response to Omar’s most recent antisemitic outburst, in which she suggested pro-Israel groups pressure members of Congress to pledge allegiance to a foreign country.

In a statement to Deadline, a Fox News spokesperson said the network would not comment on "internal scheduling matters."