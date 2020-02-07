RESURRECTED: James Woods Make Triumphant Return to Twitter After Year in Social Media Exile

James Woods is back.

On Twitter.

After nearly a year in exile.

This could get interesting.

I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news. How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

I simply can’t express how honored I am by the kindness and warmth I have received by so many of my Twitter friends tonight. You are genuinely such fine people. Thank you. I am in tears. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

And hopefully you will eventually be victorious in your quest to bring the #RapistClinton to justice. We will stand by you until he is behind bars (hopefully monitored by the same guards who watched over Jeffrey Epstein). https://t.co/SmgcJ1Mrhp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

ORDER THOMAS PAINE’S BEST-SELLING BOOK AT A SPECIAL DISCOUNT HERE: “How We Dismantled the FBI in Our Pajamas” — CLICK HERE TO GET IT