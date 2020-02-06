EXCLUSIVE: Trump Vows to DeClassify Intel from Obama DOJ’s Deadly Fast & Furious Mexican Gun-Running Scheme

The mother of Brian Terry, the federal border agent murdered by the Barack Obama DOJ’s & Eric Holder’s illegal Fast and Furious scheme, said President Trump vowed to her in a private meeting last week to unveil classified materials from the botched and illegal Mexican gun-running Operation.

On the Thomas Paine Podcast, Josephine Terry revealed she and family members had a private conference with President Trump just days ago where he pledged to help unveil the still-hidden details of the wayward operation where Brian Terry, a U.S. Border patrol Agent, was gunned down by Mexican cartel members with one gun of thousands supplied by the Justice Department to Mexican criminals. The guns were ilegally trafficked as part of the DOJ’s deadly and illegal Fast & Furious scheme. Terry’s mother said she was relieved to receive President Trump’s pledge to uncover the facts in the case, which were classified and locked down by President Barack Obama. (Listen below)

Josephine Terry spoke about her son’s murder in a revealing and shocking interview where she talked about her recent White House meeting with President Trump. She also detailed harassment by the Justice Department and FBI after her son’s death, including the possibility that she was illegally wiretapped by the Feds.

“There are so many troubling and disturbing things in this interview that the public has never heard before,” said True Pundit’s Thomas Paine. “You have to wonder why no one in the Justice Department is in federal prison. And it was shocking to learn that Brian Terry not only feared for his life, but tipped off his superiors that something very wrong was going on at the border before his murder.

Terry said said her son feared for his life before his murder and knew the government was engaged in a wayward scheme. He also kept a secret journal with details of the scheme hidden away from the Feds, who raided his home after his murder. What was in the journal? Find out below or click here.

Warning: This podcast uses some explicit language —

