Restaurant Reveals Leftists Harassing Cruz Family Was An Epic Fail

On Monday night, left-wing activists converged on Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi while they were trying to eat dinner at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. The moment was cheered as a great victory by a group calling itself Smash Racism D.C., which posted video of the confrontation online.

But the owner and head chef of the restaurant, Fabio Trabocchi, has since revealed that the left-wing group’s big victory over the “fascists” was actually a big fail.

CNN’s Kate Bennett reported Tuesday that the restaurant has since clarified what really happened: After Trabocchi’s management team moved the Cruzes to safety while they called police and got the left-wing activists out of there, the Cruzes sat right back down and “finished their meal in peace.”

"Last night, protesters entered Fiola with the apparent purpose of confronting one of our guests," the restaurant group said in a statement. "Recognizing that there was potential for escalation, our stellar management team immediately diffused the situation. Per our policy for events of this nature, the police were called and the guest escorted to privacy — our highest priority is always the well-being of our customers. When the situation resolved a few minutes later, our guests returned to thank the staff for their support and to finish their exceptional meal."

News anchor Don Lemon of CNN condemned the protesters who chased Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his wife out of a restaurant on Monday night — but he also upheld their right to protest, taking a wishy-washy and ultimately insulting position in an interview with Chris Cuomo (above left) Tuesday on “Cuomo Prime Time.”

“It’s a tough one, Chris. One — because one, it’s survivors, right, of sexual abuse — I’m one [a survivor] — and as a person of color I know that especially during the civil rights movement, and now, sometimes, the only agency you have is to protest and to get in someone’s face — you don’t have any power when it comes to government, and in society.”

Lemon, on a roll now, continued, “I don’t like it, but it is one reason I’m not a public official, that I’m not running for office. In a way, I think it goes with the territory … I don’t like that they were blocking his wife. But that’s what he signed up for, and as a strict constitutionalist, which Ted Cruz is, he knows that it’s protected under the First Amendment.”

He then repeated himself: "Again, I don't like it. I wouldn't want it to happen to me. I don't like that it happened to his wife, but that's what he signed up for — that's part of the deal."