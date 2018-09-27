All 10 Judiciary Committee Democrats Demand Trump Withdraw Brett Kavanaugh’s Nomination

All Ten Democrats On The Senate Judiciary Committee Signed A Letter Wednesday Demanding That President Donald Trump Withdraw The Nomination Of Judge Brett Kavanaugh To The U.s. Supreme Court.

Citing “multiple allegations of sexual assault” — those of Christine Blasey Ford (Kavanaugh groping at high school party), Deborah Ramirez (Kavanaugh exposing himself at college party), and Julie Swetnick (Kavanaugh present at gang rapes in high school) — all of which Kavanaugh denies, and none of which has been corroborated — Democrats asked Trump to “immediately direct an FBI investigation or withdraw this nomination.”

All 10 Democratic members of Senate Judiciary Cmte. call for President Trump to "immediately withdraw" Kavanaugh nomination, or direct the FBI to re-open its background investigation and "thoroughly examine the multiple allegations of sexual assault." pic.twitter.com/pU6C98xPiN — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 26, 2018

In the letter, Democrats also refer to Ford’s accusations as “credible,” though they have been contradicted by the four witnesses she has named as being there. They refer to the other accusations as “consistent,” though Ramirez’s claims were also denied by all of the eyewitnesses. – READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE