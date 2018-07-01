Restaurant manager fired after refusing to serve customer wearing MAGA hat

The manager of a popular restaurant in Vancouver, Canada, was fired after he told a customer to remove his “Make America Great Again” cap or he would refuse to serve him.

Darin Hodge, the former manager of the Teahouse in Stanley Park, told Global News he stood by his decision to ask the man to take off the cap saying the hat represented “racism, bigotry, Islamophobia, misogyny, white supremacy, (and) homophobia.”

“As a person with a strong moral backbone, I had to take a stand against this guest’s choice of headwear while in my former place of work. Absolutely no regrets,” he said in a written statement to Global News.

The hats were made popular during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Eva Gates, of the Sequoia Group which owns the Stanley Park Tea House, confirmed to Global News that the incident happened on Tuesday. – READ MORE

