No big deal, just 24 MS-13 gang members charged with, among other things, murder and dismembering victims

Twenty-Four Alleged MS-13 Members Facing Federal Indictment for Violent Racketeering, Murder, and Money Laundering Conspiracies https://t.co/Ga4CSL2dGy — US Attorney Maryland (@USAO_MD) June 29, 2018

From the DOJ news release (emphasis ours): The six-count indictment alleges that from 2015 and continuing through 2017, MS-13 members and associates engaged in racketeering activity that included murders, conspiracies to commit murder, attempted murders, extortion, robbery, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

Specifically, the indictment alleges that the defendants murdered five individuals in Frederick, Anne Arundel, and Montgomery Counties, dismembering three of the victims. In addition, the defendants allegedly conspired to murder eight individuals, maiming and assaulting one of the individuals with a machete, shooting one individual in the head, and kidnapping and threatening another individual with a firearm to extract payment for extortion.– READ MORE

