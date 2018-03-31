RESPECT VIDEO: A Michigan player found Sister Jean for a postgame handshake at the Final Four

Loyola-Chicago’s magical run in the NCAA tournament ended at Michigan’s hands on Saturday. After the Wolverines beat the Ramblers in a national semifinal, UM guard Jordan Poole did something nice. He stopped to shake hands with Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the 98-year-old Loyola team chaplain who became a media darling this March:

Amazing sportsmanship here from @JordanPoole_2 finding Sister Jean and congratulating her on the Ramblers’ run. #GoBlue #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/uXPhMEovpI — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) April 1, 2018

Poole said “good job” to Sister Jean, it sounds like, after catching up with her in a hallway in the bowels of the Alamodome. She thanked him, and both got on their way.

