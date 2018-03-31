Heavyweight pharmaceutical company sponsor bails from Ingraham show

More and piling on. The mob mentality.

The count of corporations pulling their advertising from “The Ingraham Angle” is now up to 16, after Bayer AG announced in a Twitter post Saturday that they have “stopped advertising on Laura Ingraham and we have no plans to resume any time in the future.”

The announcement came in response to a Twitter post by Jon Cooper, Chairman of the Democratic Coalition, former Finance Chair of Draft for Joe Biden, and a campaign chair for former President Obama.

Cooper has jumped on the bandwagon with Parkland student activist David Hogg, calling for people to put pressure on companies to drop Ingraham’s show. He tweeted on Friday, “With @LibertyMutual’s wise decision to stop running ads on @IngrahamAngle’s Fox News show, here’s a list of her remaining top advertisers. YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO, #Resistance!”

Yes, @JonCoopertweets, that’s right. @BayerUS has stopped advertising on Laura Ingraham and we have no plans to resume any time in the future. — Bayer AG (@Bayer) March 31, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1