Republicans have ‘opened an investigation of the FBI and the Department of Justice’: House intel Dem (VIDEO)

Breaking: GOP have “opened an investigation of the FBI and the Department of Justice” – Rep. Adam Schiff, “we learned about that for the first time today” pic.twitter.com/mGdNNNUas1 — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) January 29, 2018

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Monday revealed that Republicans on the panel have opened an investigation into the FBI and Department of Justice.

“The majority has opened an investigation into the FBI and the Department of Justice,” Schiff said. – READ MORE

The House Intelligence Committee has voted to release a Republican memo that supposedly details abuses and bias at the Justice Department. The committee voted down the release of a Democratic-written counter memo.

NEWS: ranking member adam schiff flanked by all house intel dems sahs committee voted to make nunes memo public. trump now has five days to explicitly say no, or it will be released. — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) January 29, 2018

schiff said GOP voted against releasing dem-written counter memo — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) January 29, 2018

The panel voted to release the four-page memo, written by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (D-CA), that reportedly describes classified information about biased decisions made by senior DOJ officials regarding surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

President Donald Trump has five days to consider the panel’s request to release the secret document. – READ MORE

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has been attacked by President Donald Trump, stepped down Monday, multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

McCabe will remain on the FBI payroll until he is eligible to retire with full benefits in mid-March, the sources said.

One source said McCabe was exercising his retirement eligibility and characterized his decision as “stepping aside.” – READ MORE

Check back for updates.

NBC News: Multiple U.S. officials say that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down from his post today and taking “terminal leave” meaning that he will stay on until his retirement in March (that was always his plan) so he can receive full retirement benefits. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 29, 2018

Andrew McCabe has stepped down effective today as deputy director of the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell @NBCNews #BREAKING

NOW on #AMR @PeteWilliamsNBC — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 29, 2018