Republicans have ‘opened an investigation of the FBI and the Department of Justice’: House intel Dem (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Monday revealed that Republicans on the panel have opened an investigation into the FBI and Department of Justice.

“The majority has opened an investigation into the FBI and the Department of Justice,” Schiff said. – READ MORE

The House Intelligence Committee has voted to release a Republican memo that supposedly details abuses and bias at the Justice Department. The committee voted down the release of a Democratic-written counter memo.

The panel voted to release the four-page memo, written by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (D-CA), that reportedly describes classified information about biased decisions made by senior DOJ officials regarding surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

President Donald Trump has five days to consider the panel’s request to release the secret document. READ MORE

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has been attacked by President Donald Trump, stepped down Monday, multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

McCabe will remain on the FBI payroll until he is eligible to retire with full benefits in mid-March, the sources said.

One source said McCabe was exercising his retirement eligibility and characterized his decision as “stepping aside.” – READ MORE

Check back for updates.

