Comey Praises McCabe as a FBI Hero who “Stood Tall” Until Benghazi Hero Tanto Delivers Verbal Roundhouse Kick

Former FBI Director James Comey gave his support to departing Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Monday, saying McCabe “stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on.”

“He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well,” Comey tweeted.

Special Agent Andrew McCabe stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on. He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well. I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you. — James Comey (@Comey) January 30, 2018

And then …

Ouch.

