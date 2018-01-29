True Pundit

Comey Praises McCabe as a FBI Hero who “Stood Tall” Until Benghazi Hero Tanto Delivers Verbal Roundhouse Kick

Former FBI Director James Comey gave his support to departing Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Monday, saying McCabe “stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on.”

“He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well,” Comey tweeted.

And then …

Ouch.

