Republicans Introduce Articles Of Impeachment Against Gov. Cuomo

As more and more women step forward, accusing Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, Republican lawmakers are demanding that he resign from office. For those keeping track, not only have five women accused Cuomo of making sexual advances toward them, but he also forced his former aides to cover up COVID-19 deaths to help his office look good during the pandemic. But even with so much controversy surrounding the Governor, Cuomo reiterated over the weekend that he has no plans on resigning until the investigation is over.

With the Democrats holding the majority, it will be up to his own party to determine if articles of impeachment are brought forward against the Governor. But that still hasn’t stopped Republicans like Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay from voicing their disdain for Cuomo still being allowed to hold office. In a statement, Barclay did admit that the power to impeach Cuomo lies within the Democratic party, but said, “We’re going to keep pounding on this issue.”

Not allowing Cuomo to slither away, the Republicans have pushed the issue enough to garner 30 Democratic lawmakers who agree that Cuomo shouldn’t be allowed to hold office. One of those Democrats is State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who released a statement saying, “We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Another Democrat who shared in the notion of impeachment was Assembly Majority Leader Carl Heastie. He released a statement saying, “We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --