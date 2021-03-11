WATCH: Parade of Migrants Stream Across Border into Arizona

A video tweeted by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) shows a steady stream of migrants marching into the U.S. from Mexico. The senator said the migrants are responding to “Joe Biden’s open border, catch and release policy.

“The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy,” Senator Johnson tweeted. “How many have COVID?”

The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy. How many have COVID? pic.twitter.com/8Cu3k88etZ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 7, 2021

It is not clear how many migrants marched through before and after the video ran.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week to disrupt another human smuggling incident where they found 18 migrants packed in a human smuggling stash house.- READ MORE

