Republicans excoriate Democrats after they defeat resolution to censure Adam Schiff

Democrats defeated a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Monday on a partisan vote of 218 to 185.

Every Democrat voted to table the measure, and all Republicans voted against tabling it. Schiff was criticized for lying about whether the Ukraine whistleblower had contact with his office, and also for falsely quoting the president during a congressional hearing.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) criticized Schiff in a statement after the vote.

“Each member of Congress must uphold a high standard of honesty and integrity. When it comes to matters of our national security, that responsibility is even greater,” McCarthy said.

“Chairman Schiff has fallen short in his duty,” he continued. “From claiming he had evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign to covering up his committee’s relationship with the whistleblower, he has demonstrated a pattern of lying to the American people on matters of intelligence.” – READ MORE