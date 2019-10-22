Ilhan Omar and Boyfriend Share Nights at ‘Secret’ D.C. Apartment

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has reportedly been living “on and off” at a “secret” Washington, D.C., apartment with her rumored Democrat consultant boyfriend after denying for months that she and her husband were no longer together.

The Daily Mail reported Monday that Omar and Tim Mynett have been seeing each other when Minnesota Democrat is in town, publishing several photos of the two both entering and leaving a D.C. apartment, separately. Mynett, whose wife recently filed for divorce from the political strategist after he allegedly confessed his love for Omar, spent at least six nights with the Minnesota Democrat in September, according to the Mail‘s surveillance. Omar filed for divorce from Ahmed Hirsi, the father of her three children, in a Minnesota courthouse earlier this month.

The Daily Mail shares “photographic evidence” of its claims, including pictures of Omar entering the passenger seat of a blue Mustang which Mynett is purportedly driving.

Mynett has been seen coming and going from her cozy basement apartment a few minutes from Capitol Hill with clothes, groceries and six packs of Stella Artois beer.

He’s also been whisking mom-of-three Omar around DC in his bright blue Ford Mustang, despite her insistence she needs a constant security detail because of threats to her life.

The pair are careful not to be seen entering and leaving the rented digs at the same time but they spent at least six nights together in September, including Thursday, September 20 into Friday, September 21. – READ MORE