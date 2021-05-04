Republican win in Texas special election raises questions about Biden’s popularity

The special election in Texas’ Sixth Congressional District on Saturday was seen as the first competitive race since Joe Biden was elected president and a bellwether on how a district that was seen to be purpling reacted to the new administration’s first 100 days.

The results were seen as a blow to Democrats because two Republicans earned enough votes to advance to a runoff. Susan Wright, the wife of the late Republican Rep. Ron Wright, was followed in votes by Jake

Ellzey who eked out a win over Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez. (Sanchez conceded in a social media post. She lost by about 400 votes.)

Dems should prepare for a SHELLACKING in 2022… “Democrats aiming to flip Texas House seat fall short as 2 Republicans qualify for runoff” https://t.co/j5Sga30LPI — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 2, 2021

John Fund, a national affairs columnist for the National Review, took to Twitter on Sunday to consider the outcome of the race and the general popularity of a president who just released his vision for the future of the country.

“If Biden Is So Popular, Why This?” Fund asked, linking to a story with the election result. “Republicans grabbed the two runoff slots in the Texas 6 special election yesterday. Dems were shut out, their candidates won a total 36% in a Dallas area seat that Trump carried by only 3 points last November.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --