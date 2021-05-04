Tennessee Legislature Passes Bill Requiring Absentee Ballot Watermarks

The Tennessee Election Integrity Act, which passed the Senate 27-0 and the House 92-1, would go into effect in January 2022 if Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) signs it, the Center Square reported.

According to a bill summary:

Under present law, signature verification is the final verification necessary before a counting board counts absentee ballots. Under this amendment, signature verification will remain part of the verification process but will not be the final verification. This amendment requires a counting board official to verify that the absentee ballots contain the watermark and reject any ballot that does not bear the watermark.

A co-sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Jason Zachary (R) said the measure “requires a non-visible watermark be placed on every mailed absentee ballot, further ensuring the integrity of ballots and elections” in the state.

“No watermark, the ballot is rejected,” he added.

“Democrats are for secure elections. Let me say that again — contrary to the messaging that goes from whoever sends it out: Democrats are for secure elections,” state Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D) said, according to the Tennessee Star. – READ MORE

