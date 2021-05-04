Tennessee Legislature Passes Bill Requiring Absentee Ballot Watermarks

The Tennessee Election Integrity Act, which passed the Senate 27-0 and the House 92-1, would go into effect in January 2022 if Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) signs it, the Center Square reported.

According to a bill summary:

Under present law, signature verification is the final verification necessary before a counting board counts absentee ballots. Under this amendment, signature verification will remain part of the verification process but will not be the final verification. This amendment requires a counting board official to verify that the absentee ballots contain the watermark and reject any ballot that does not bear the watermark.

A co-sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Jason Zachary (R) said the measure “requires a non-visible watermark be placed on every mailed absentee ballot, further ensuring the integrity of ballots and elections” in the state.

We just passed legislation I co-sponsored that requires a non-visible watermark be placed on every mailed absentee ballot, further ensuring the integrity of ballots and elections in TN. No watermark, the ballot is rejected. pic.twitter.com/nalPucZc56 — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) April 27, 2021

“No watermark, the ballot is rejected,” he added.

“Democrats are for secure elections. Let me say that again — contrary to the messaging that goes from whoever sends it out: Democrats are for secure elections,” state Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D) said, according to the Tennessee Star. – READ MORE

