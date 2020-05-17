Republican ‘Superstar’ Melissa Melendez Wins California State Senate Seat

On Tuesday, Republican “superstar” Melissa Melendez won a special election to fill a state Senate seat in Southern California, earning 56% of the vote and defeating Democratic challenger Elizabeth Romero, a Riverside County Board of Education member.

The special election for the 28th District “was called to fill out the remainder of the term of Republican State Sen. Jeff Stone, who resigned earlier this year to become regional director of the U.S. Department of Labor,” according to Newsmax. “Melendez’s winning percentage was four percentage points above that of Stone in his last trip to the polls.”

“Initial results are in for SD28,” Melendez, a U.S. Navy veteran and mother of five, posted Wednesday to Twitter. “Thank you everyone for your support and BIG thanks to my husband for all his help and support throughout this campaign!”

California State GOP Chairman Jim Brulte told Newsmax Melendez "was and is a superstar public servant," adding, "She will serve her constituents well."

