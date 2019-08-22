Republican Senator Takes Credit For Suggesting Greenland Purchase To Trump

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) revealed on Wednesday that he had inquired about the United States purchasing Greenland months before reports surfaced that President Donald Trump first expressed interest in buying the island.

“You’re joking, but I can reveal to you that several months ago, I met with the Danish ambassador and I proposed that they sell Greenland to us,” Cotton said while speaking at the inaugural Talk Business & Politics Power Lunch.

Accordingly, The Wall Street Journal published a report last week that stated Trump had asked about the United States’ ability to acquire Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, on multiple occasions and had even directed his White House counsel to look into its legal possibility.

The president confirmed days later that he was sincerely looking into purchasing the world’s largest non-continental island.

“Strategically, for the United States, it would be nice,” Trump told reporters. “And we’re a big ally of Denmark, and we help Denmark, and we protect Denmark.” – READ MORE