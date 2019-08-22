VIDEO: Crew speaks Spanish at CA border wall construction site

NowThis is mocking the White House over a video of workers constructing a California border wall, because the wall isn’t fresh construction but rather replacing dilapidated fencing.

And because the workers in the video are speaking Spanish.

The White House claims these Spanish-speaking workers are ‘building the wall’ in California. In reality, they’re replacing a section of decades-old fencing. As of July 2019, Trump has not built a single mile of new border wall. pic.twitter.com/PTZpysfodS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 22, 2019

“The White House claims these Spanish-speaking workers are ‘building the wall’ in California,” the far-left “news” site posted to Twitter Wednesday. “In reality, they’re replacing a section of decades-old fencing.

“As of July 2019, Trump has not built a single mile of new border wall.”

A video accompanying the post shows workers filling a reinforced wall foundation with concrete as some shouted back and forth in Spanish. – READ MORE