Republican revenge: Record GOP field forms, on 2020 mission to take down ‘socialists’

Republicans are on the rebound.

A record number of candidates have filed to run for office in the House and Senate, breaking last cycle’s history-making numbers from the same point in time. But unlike the 2018 midterms when the surge was driven by Democrats, the congressional boom this time is on the Republican side, according to the latest federal candidate and financial activity report obtained exclusively by Fox News.

In 2019 alone, 781 Republicans filed federal paperwork to run for the House, the most ever recorded in an odd year at the Federal Election Commission. That’s up from 593 GOP candidates in 2017, when Democrats had an astounding 937 candidates at the same point.

Republican candidates across the country interviewed by Fox News said they feel momentum is on their side this time. Energized by President Trump and his impeachment acquittal, congressional hopefuls are making the case that Trump needs a fighter like them in the House or else the country will succumb to “socialist” Democratic plans.

“I’m tired of seeing my president attacked every day,” said Marjorie Greene, a GOP businesswoman and first-time congressional candidate running for an open seat in Georgia’s 14th district. “I’m tired of seeing our future threatened. I’m tired of seeing my children’s future extremely threatened, and it’s time to get off the bench and really step up to the plate.”

Like many GOP candidates vying for office this year, Greene takes aim directly at progressive darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her freshman squad and says Congress needs strong conservative women to stand up to “tyrannical socialist Democrats.” – READ MORE

