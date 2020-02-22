Tim Tebow At Pro-Life Event: Saving Babies More Important ‘Than Winning The Super Bowl’

Christian athlete Tim Tebow recently spoke of his dedication to helping the unborn during a pro-life event in Kansas.

According to National Right Of Life News, the Kansans for Life banquet on Valentine’s Day featured a plethora of high-profile names, including Lamar Hunt Jr. – one of the owners for the Super Bowl championship team Kansas City Chiefs – and the former Denver Broncos quarterback. Delivering the keynote address, Tebow exclaimed he would rather be known for saving unborn babies than for winning the Super Bowl.

“It really does mean a lot more than winning the Super Bowl,” Tebow said. “One day, when you look back and people are talking about you and they say, ‘Oh my gosh, what are you going to be known for?’ Are you going to say Super Bowl, or we saved a lot of babies? It’s a rescue mission. You know why we call it a rescue mission? Because when we say that, it puts a timeline on it.”

“When’s the last time you heard a rescue mission taking place in a month or a few years? No, a rescue mission means now,” he continued. “It gives you a sense of urgency. It says we have to go not because it’s our time, but because it’s their time. … I have to live a sense of urgency because while I might have time, they don’t.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --