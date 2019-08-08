Republican Rep. Massie dismantles the ‘who needs 100 rounds?’ argument in one tweet

Many gun control advocates are asking why anyone would “need” 100 rounds of ammunition in the wake of deadly mass murder attacks, but Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) dismantled those arguments in one tweet.

“Some have asked, ‘who needs 100 rounds?'” he asked rhetorically.

“If 6 brave, trained, and alert police officers with professionally maintained weapons fired 58 rounds to subdue the Dayton shooter,” he explained, “I’d say my wife deserves at least that many chances to protect herself and my kids when I’m not home.”

Source: “Based on recovered shell casings, he said Betts fired at least 41 rounds before police officers responded, shooting 58 rounds at him near the entrance to a Dayton nightclub.”https://t.co/o9rChef0F7 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 7, 2019

Massie buttressed his point with a second tweet citing the Washington Post on the effort police officers had to make in order to take down the mass murderer in the Dayton, Ohio, attack. – READ MORE