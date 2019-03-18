Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw Defends Chelsea Clinton After Student Claims Her Words ‘Stoked’ Mosque Shooting

On Friday, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton attended a vigil at New York University to mourn the victims of the New Zealand mosque shooting in which 50 people were murdered.

During the vigil, NYU student Leen Dweik approached Clinton and began harassingher, claiming that she had “stoked” the “massacre” because of a tweet in which she criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitic language.

The confrontation has created strange bedfellows in the media. On Saturday, Donald Trump Jr. came out in defense of Clinton, tweeting:

It’s sickening to see people blame @ChelseaClinton for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism. We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the problem.

Now, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) has defended Clinton. Replying to a tweet from Linda Sarsour in which the activist claimed to be “triggered by those who piled on Representative Ilhan Omar and incited a hate mob against her,” Crenshaw tweeted:

This is the kind of insanity poisoning young minds, and led to the terrible accusations against Chelsea Clinton at NYU.



Chelsea Clinton is not to blame.



Also, if I ever say “I am triggered” non-sarcastically, please kick me out of Congress. https://t.co/rslRLHV1Sq — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 17, 2019