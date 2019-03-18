Food Stamp Usage Falls to 37 Million for First Time Since October 2009

Overall participation in America’s food stamp program fell to 37 million for the first time since October 2009, according to the latest statistics released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The most recent USDA data revealed that 37,911,631 people received food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in December 2018, marking the lowest level of overall participation in the nation’s food stamp program in nearly ten years.

The last time overall participation in food stamps reached this level was in October 2009, when 37,672,818 people were on the government dole, according to USDA data.

Overall food stamp participation had consistently declined since 2013, when the Obama administration was in power and enrollment in the program reached its highest levels in American history. – READ MORE