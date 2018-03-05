Republican Lawmaker Shows Anthem Protesters the Only Time It Is “Appropriate” to Kneel

Kneeling in the presence of the American flag is something we’ve seen happen all too frequently nowadays, usually as a political statement and typically around some sort of sporting event.

This doesn’t sit well with patriotic Americans. The NFL in particular found this out the hard way, after anthem protests threw the league’s 2017 season into turmoil via lower ratings and viewer boycotts.

Of course, the left tried to normalize these protests. These players were being patriotic, they said, by using their right to protest against the intolerable oppression of being a highly paid athlete in the freest country on earth. And after all, what was kneeling but an exercise of free speech? (At their jobs, sure, where their employers can qualify what speech is allowed and what isn’t — but why let facts get in the way of a good narrative?)

This is an appropriate time to take a knee, not while the national anthem is being played. You stand, place your right hand over your heart and thank God you live in the USA. #NationalAnthemDay pic.twitter.com/Zns0LGvSXe — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) March 3, 2018

Rep. Kevin Brady is having none of that nonsense. On his Twitter account, the Texas Republican showed anthem protesters the only time it’s appropriate to kneel before the American flag.

In the photo, which Brady tweeted out Saturday, the congressman is seen kneeling by the grave of a veteran along with Judge Wayne Mack and two other individuals.

“This is an appropriate time to take a knee, not while the national anthem is being played,” Brady said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1