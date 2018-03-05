Paper Runs Naked Oscar Nominees Ad Next to Story on Hollywood Sexual Assault

The #MeToo movement has been a boon for media sanctimony, particularly in the news media. The latest target of Hollywood’s sordid saga is Ryan Seacrest, the former “American Idol” host and media gadabout.

The New York Post’s Page Six took the case so seriously that they decided to … put an ad for a story featuring naked Oscar nominees right next to it. Because clearly that’s how best to convey just how serious of a problem treating women as objects is.

Seacrest is accused of sexually harassing and assaulting his stylist over a period of six years while she was at the E! Entertainment Network.

Page Six’s article detailed some of the difficulties that Seacrest might experience during his time leading E!’s coverage of the red carpet festivities at the Oscars this year. – READ MORE

