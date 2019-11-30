Republican Lawmaker Just Summed Up the Entire Impeachment Spectacle in a Nutshell

Here’s a clear voice that has cut through all the recent noise and mayhem surrounding the potential House impeachment of President Donald Trump to make a salient point.

Speaking to Neil Cavuto of Fox News on Saturday afternoon, Rep. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) offered up the following words this weekend about the House’s push against Trump that has so gripped Washington and many on the Left.

“One thing is crystal clear: What we heard this week from the House — no facts, no evidence, nothing that would lead to impeachment,” he said.

“This is the place where I think all Americans want to know: Where is the fact pattern that leads to a conclusion of impeachment?”

“And we heard was, instead, contradictory conclusions from [Lt. Col. Alexander] Vindman and Williams, inconsistencies from [E.U. Ambassador Gordon] Sondland. He says there was a quid pro quo, but when he talked about the president’s own words to him, he said the president said, ‘No quid pro quo.’” – READ MORE