Jeff Bezos: ‘Move All Heavy Industry into Space’ to Save Earth

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has once again sounded the alarm on the environment, reportedly telling an audience in San Diego that all heavy industrial activity must be moved to space to save Earth.

Bezos appeared at the San Diego Air & Space Museum on Saturday to be inducted into the International Air & Space Hall of Fame for his work on Blue Origin, the space flight company he founded in 2000. The Times of San Diego reported that Bezos addressed a crowd of about 600 invitees at the private event.

“I believe that, one day, Earth will be zoned residential and light industry. We’ll move all heavy industry into space. That’s the only way, really, to save this planet,” the world’s richest man reportedly told the crowd.

Bezos said that moving beyond Earth is the only way to sustain a civilization that consumes more and more resources.

"You want a dynamic civilization that continues to use more and more energy and more and more resources and build amazing things," he reportedly said. "And to do that, you have to move out into the solar system."