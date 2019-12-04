Republican Bill Weld says he can beat Trump in at least five states on Super Tuesday

As House Democrats ramp up phase two of their impeachment inquiry, Bill Weld, former two-time Massachusetts governor and Republican 2020 presidential candidate, said Wednesday that he believes he can beat President Trump in five states on Super Tuesday.

In an interview on the “Fox News Rundown” podcast with host Dave Anthony, Weld said Super Tuesday is the thing he’s “really focusing on.”

Super Tuesday — the day in which the greatest number of states hold primary elections — will be held on March 3, 2020. Alabama Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will all hold their presidential primaries on that date.

“Yeah, and it has Massachusetts and Vermont, which are both crossover states, California, which is a state Mr. Trump has declared open war on, Utah, which is a state where — you know — the Mormon sensibility is not consistent with Mr. Trump’s personal behavior, Colorado, which I consider a friendly state … So, there’s, you know, the plan is come out of Super Tuesday having won not one, but three, four, five states.” – READ MORE