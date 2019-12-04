WATCH: Trump Slams “Two-Faced” Trudeau After Hot-Mic Video Slip

Share:

President Trump isn’t one to let criticism go unanswered, and in keeping with tradition, the president called Trudeau “two-faced” Wednesday during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in response to the hot mic video where Trudeau was seen bad-mouthing Trump to Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macrom.

“He’s two-faced,” Trump told reporters. “I find him to be a very nice guy, but the truth is I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2% and I guess he’s not happy about it.”

Trudeau was likely blowing off steam after Trump questioned the Canadian prime minister about how much his country spends on defense during a bilateral press event on Tuesday.

In an edited clip released by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson were all caught on a hot mic appearing to ridicule President Trump after a day of rambling press conferences that took world leaders off guard. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply