WATCH: Trump Slams “Two-Faced” Trudeau After Hot-Mic Video Slip

President Trump isn’t one to let criticism go unanswered, and in keeping with tradition, the president called Trudeau “two-faced” Wednesday during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in response to the hot mic video where Trudeau was seen bad-mouthing Trump to Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macrom.

“He’s two-faced,” Trump told reporters. “I find him to be a very nice guy, but the truth is I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2% and I guess he’s not happy about it.”

"Well, he's two-faced. And honestly with Trudeau, he's a nice guy. I find him to be a very nice guy, but the truth is I called him out on the fact he's not paying 2%," said @POTUS after @JustinTrudeau's candid comments caught on camera. https://t.co/8E8xgJGqVR #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/xtftsBTa6k — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 4, 2019

Trudeau was likely blowing off steam after Trump questioned the Canadian prime minister about how much his country spends on defense during a bilateral press event on Tuesday.

