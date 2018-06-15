Reports: Roseanne Offering $30 Million if ABC Will Keep TV Show on Air

According to entertainment reporter Jena Greene, Barr is “seriously considering” giving up all of her future profits from a spinoff or “reboot” of the show that carries her name.

“I’m making restitution for the pain I have caused,” the actress posted on Twitter, hinting that a plan was in the works.

Even though the 2018 version of “Roseanne” was already a so-called “soft reboot” of the original, producers are considering altering the show once again to use the existing cast but leave the blacklisted Barr out of the mix.

Barr is set to make millions from a spinoff or re-imagining of a show she helped create, something that the other people involved in the project have a hard time swallowing. That obstacle could be overcome with an extreme — and expensive — solution.

“We’re told Barr is now open to cutting herself out of a spinoff entirely,” Page Six stated. That would allow the individuals involved in the popular show to keep working, while keeping the controversial comedian from profiting after her gaffe.

Those lost profits would almost certainly be up to $30 million out of Barr’s pocket.

“Barr served as a star and executive producer on the ABC series,” reported Newsweek. “(S)he earned about $21 million for acting, directing and producing the nine episodes of Season 10.”

That comes to $2.3 million per episode paid to the comedian. Since the now-canceled 11th season was slated to have 13 episodes, Barr was set to earn just under $30 million more before her controversy derailed the series. – READ MORE

