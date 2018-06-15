WATCH: Dem Candidate Pepper Sprays Self in Campaign Ad That Goes Wrong

With less than two weeks to go before Colorado’s primary election, Levi Tillemann is apparently getting frantic. Facing an uphill battle for the 6th Congressional District, the liberal candidate has unveiled a shocking new tactic: Hurt himself on camera.

Like a class clown who will punch himself in the face for attention, Tillemann has decided to take on the school security issue by skewing facts and making a fool out of himself on social media.

In an online video that runs over two minutes, the Democrat literally pepper sprayed himself on camera to make a point, but it ended up backfiring. In the end, the stunt went wrong, and actually ended up revealing the dramatic failure of Tillemann’s incredibly weak school security plan.

Tillemann “wants to place pepper spray and other nonlethal weapons in schools to thwart active shooters and other potential threats,” reported The Denver Post. – READ MORE

